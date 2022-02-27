Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of VRSK stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.
About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
