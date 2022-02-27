Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

