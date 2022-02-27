Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Astellas Pharma Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ALPMY opened at $16.82 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

