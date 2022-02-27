Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.