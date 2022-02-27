Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,177,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.