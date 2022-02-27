Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.30) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($21.14) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.59 ($21.13).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

