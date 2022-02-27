JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE CRS opened at $38.65 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

