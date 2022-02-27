JB Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

