JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

