JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

EGP opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

