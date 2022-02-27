JB Capital LLC Invests $294,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,431,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $409.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $291.60 and a one year high of $411.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,065. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.