JB Capital LLC Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after buying an additional 240,165 shares during the period.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

