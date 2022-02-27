Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 51,709 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cincinnati Financial worth $68,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

