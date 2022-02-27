Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 167,870 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,870 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.41% of Black Hills worth $56,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

BKH opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.