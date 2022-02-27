Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.31% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $60,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $13.33 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.