Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,578 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.36% of Mercury Systems worth $63,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

