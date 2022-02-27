Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $54.73 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of UBS Group worth $54,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

