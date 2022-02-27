Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.74% of Fabrinet worth $65,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $101.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

