Jana Partners LLC Makes New $104.54 Million Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,625,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,542,000. Macy’s accounts for 8.2% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned about 1.55% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy’s stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,608,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,744. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.