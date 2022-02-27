James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $37.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $988.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

