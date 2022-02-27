Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 285,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

