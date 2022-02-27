Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. Jabil has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Jabil by 124,336.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 534.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 128,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

