Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Itron were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Itron by 44.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after buying an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 705.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 116,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $512,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

