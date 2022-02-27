ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) versus Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Critical Analysis

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ITOCHU and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ITOCHU pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITOCHU is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITOCHU and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.54 $3.63 billion $8.72 7.62 Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 4.57 $2.65 billion $2.37 16.33

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Shin-Etsu Chemical. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shin-Etsu Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.98% 17.13% 6.32% Shin-Etsu Chemical 22.90% 14.50% 12.41%

Summary

ITOCHU beats Shin-Etsu Chemical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

