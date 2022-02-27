iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading Up 2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.66 and last traded at $124.56. 134,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 184,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.