iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

IJK stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

