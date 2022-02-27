iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $54,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

