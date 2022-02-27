iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $4.46 on Friday, reaching $202.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,629,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,090,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $219.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

