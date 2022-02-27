iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 756.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $210.50 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.