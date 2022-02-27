iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,582 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $25.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

