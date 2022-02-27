iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,257,985 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

