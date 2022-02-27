iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 1,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.