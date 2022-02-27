iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Cut by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

INTF opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.