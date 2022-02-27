iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.13% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $74.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

