iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,092. iRobot has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in iRobot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.