IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $47,010.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $577.27 million, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRadimed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

