IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.33.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $233.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in IQVIA by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $10,014,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

