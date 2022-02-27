iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.