iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iQIYI (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
