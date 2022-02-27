IQ.cash Trading Up 13.5% This Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $31,430.05 and approximately $2,839.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

