Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSR stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -346.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

