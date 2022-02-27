Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Position Cut by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

