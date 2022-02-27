Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of STORE Capital worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

