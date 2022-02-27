Invesco Ltd. Has $19.27 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2,771.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

