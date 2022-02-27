Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Atotech worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -57.47. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

