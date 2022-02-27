Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Digital Turbine worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 135.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 36.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 461,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $2,750,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $47.89 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

