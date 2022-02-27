Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.10.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.95 on Friday, hitting $487.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

