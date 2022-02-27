Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.10.
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.95 on Friday, hitting $487.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.93.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
