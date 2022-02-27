Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.93. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.10.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

