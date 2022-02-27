International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

LON IPF opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

