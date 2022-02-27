International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 180 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 154.52 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

