Interface (TILE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $783.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Interface alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Interface by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.