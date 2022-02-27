Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,625,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,495,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.